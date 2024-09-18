Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$16.75 to C$17.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of TSE:D.UN opened at C$22.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$361.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$18.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.08. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$14.50 and a 1 year high of C$24.04.

In related news, Director Jane Gavan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.13, for a total transaction of C$27,201.00. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

