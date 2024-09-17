Short Interest in Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Increases By 9.1%

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,757,800 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 7,113,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 852.5 days.
Chinasoft International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CFTLF remained flat at $0.46 during trading on Tuesday. Chinasoft International has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.
Chinasoft International Company Profile
