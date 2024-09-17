Short Interest in Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Increases By 9.1%

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,757,800 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 7,113,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 852.5 days.

Chinasoft International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CFTLF remained flat at $0.46 during trading on Tuesday. Chinasoft International has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.

Chinasoft International Company Profile

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development and provision of information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments.

