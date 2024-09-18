Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aker ASA Price Performance

Shares of AKAAF stock opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.47. Aker ASA has a 1-year low of $50.96 and a 1-year high of $65.78.

Aker ASA Company Profile

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. It harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and products, such as Superba Krill Oil, a phospholipid-based omega-3 dietary supplement, and Kori, an omega-3 supplement for consumers; QRILL Aqua, an ingredient for the aquaculture industry; and QRILL Pet, an omega-3 ingredient for pet food.

