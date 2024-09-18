Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Aker ASA Price Performance
Shares of AKAAF stock opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.47. Aker ASA has a 1-year low of $50.96 and a 1-year high of $65.78.
Aker ASA Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aker ASA
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Aker ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.