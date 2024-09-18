Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 2,627 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $483.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $465.50 and a 200 day moving average of $423.39. The firm has a market cap of $171.43 billion, a PE ratio of 87.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $496.18.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

