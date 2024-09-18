ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Up 5.8% in August

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ADMT opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.13.

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs.

