ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Up 5.8% in August

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Price Performance
OTCMKTS ADMT opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.13.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile
