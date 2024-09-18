Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Trimmed by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,927 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $33,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,584,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 99,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after buying an additional 20,681 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 123,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,468,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ZTS shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

Zoetis stock opened at $195.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.15. The company has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

