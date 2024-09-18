Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

Coda Octopus Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CODA opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. Coda Octopus Group has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

