Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 5.54%.
Coda Octopus Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CODA opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. Coda Octopus Group has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51.
Coda Octopus Group Company Profile
