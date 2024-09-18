Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ HNNAZ opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.3047 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

hennessy advisors, inc. is the publicly traded investment manager of the hennessy funds. the company serves clients with integrity, honesty and candor. hennessy advisors’ strength lies in their disciplined investment style and commitment to managing their mutual funds for the benefit of their shareholders.

