George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. George Risk Industries had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter.

George Risk Industries Stock Up 2.8 %

George Risk Industries stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. George Risk Industries has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.31.

George Risk Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 6.84%. This is a positive change from George Risk Industries’s previous annual dividend of $0.65. George Risk Industries’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

About George Risk Industries

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers.

