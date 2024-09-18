Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in August

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 319.0 days.

Cogeco Stock Up 0.2 %

CGECF opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.87. Cogeco has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $45.88.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

