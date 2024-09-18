Marsico Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Marsico Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,562 shares during the period. Toll Brothers comprises approximately 2.6% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $86,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 36.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 46.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 27.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 75,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $150.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $68.08 and a one year high of $151.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.92.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

