Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Shares Acquired by Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P.

Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Hudson Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. owned 2.86% of Hudson Technologies worth $11,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,747,000 after acquiring an additional 364,117 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $900,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 11.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 649,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 65,174 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 93,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HDSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Hudson Technologies Stock Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.21. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $75.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

