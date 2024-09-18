Shah Capital Management Has $38.41 Million Stock Holdings in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,221,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,380 shares during the period. China Yuchai International accounts for about 8.3% of Shah Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Shah Capital Management owned approximately 1,563.39% of China Yuchai International worth $38,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

CYD opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. China Yuchai International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23.

China Yuchai International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.28.

China Yuchai International Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

