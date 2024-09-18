Blair William & Co. IL Sells 90,114 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,114 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.07% of Airbnb worth $67,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $122.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.85 and its 200-day moving average is $145.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,579,141.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,579,141.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $17,532,750.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,914,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,278,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 449,332 shares of company stock valued at $67,263,009. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

