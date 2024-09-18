Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.80

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 69244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. Analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the second quarter worth $228,000. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 192.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 41,810 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 183.3% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 41,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 26,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

