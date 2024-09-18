Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.61

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 10092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.27.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
