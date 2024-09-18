Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.61

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 10092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 842,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 79,749 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 265,713 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 350,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,081,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

