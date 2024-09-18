Marsico Capital Management LLC Has $29.49 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Marsico Capital Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 0.9% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $29,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,144.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,127.92 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,106.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,071.50. The firm has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.