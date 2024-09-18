Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

WEA opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

