Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,681,738 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,307,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,681,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $884,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average of $49.07. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1011 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

