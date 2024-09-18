iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 797,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,534 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $237,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 164.0% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $308.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.53. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $310.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

