Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Shares Up 9.6%

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.85 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.66 ($0.07). 3,312,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 3,063,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.17 ($0.07).

Metals Exploration Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £98.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.80 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Metals Exploration Company Profile

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops mining and processing properties in the Philippines. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold project located north of Manila. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

