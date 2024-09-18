Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Acquired by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned 0.08% of Rithm Capital worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Rithm Capital by 56.8% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RITM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

