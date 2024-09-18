True Vision MN LLC Buys Shares of 4,868 SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

True Vision MN LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLSR. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,873,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,103,000 after buying an additional 377,785 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,229,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,569,000 after buying an additional 237,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,255,000 after buying an additional 35,661 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 394,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 140,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XLSR opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $52.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

