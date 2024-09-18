Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 47,113 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,113 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 1.00% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $80,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 328.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,485,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,179,000 after buying an additional 7,273,167 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 925.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,202,000 after acquiring an additional 600,881 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,227,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 415.8% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 268,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,757,000 after purchasing an additional 216,799 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 374,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,263,000 after purchasing an additional 204,788 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $101.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.50. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $101.20.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

