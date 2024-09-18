Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

