Comparing OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) and Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK)

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Free Report) and Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OriginClear and Sono-Tek”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OriginClear $30,000.00 372.60 -$11.63 million N/A N/A Sono-Tek $21.13 million 2.94 $1.44 million $0.10 39.50

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than OriginClear.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OriginClear and Sono-Tek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares OriginClear and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OriginClear N/A N/A -9.16% Sono-Tek 8.14% 10.69% 7.55%

Volatility & Risk

OriginClear has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.9% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of OriginClear shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats OriginClear on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc. provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins, which includes bacteria and viruses, hormones, drugs, and pesticides. The company also designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, commercial, and pure water applications. In addition, it offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated water transport and treatment products. The company was formerly known as OriginOil, Inc. and changed its name to OriginClear, Inc. in April 2015. OriginClear, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. Its products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. In addition, the company provides surface coating solutions and application consulting services. It markets and distributes its products through direct sales personnel, select independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Milton, New York.

