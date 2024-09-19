StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday.

StealthGas Price Performance

StealthGas stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $252.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.80. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $8.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StealthGas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

