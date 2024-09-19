Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Lowered to $142.00 at Morgan Stanley

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.76.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $114.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.78 and a 200 day moving average of $115.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $451.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,447,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

