Contrasting Webuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY) & Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO)

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) and Webuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Lavoro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Webuy Global shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lavoro and Webuy Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lavoro 0 1 3 1 3.00 Webuy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Lavoro currently has a consensus target price of $8.88, indicating a potential upside of 101.25%. Given Lavoro’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lavoro is more favorable than Webuy Global.

This table compares Lavoro and Webuy Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lavoro $1.79 billion 0.29 -$50.50 million ($0.84) -5.25 Webuy Global $61.69 million 0.16 N/A N/A N/A

Webuy Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lavoro.

Profitability

This table compares Lavoro and Webuy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lavoro -5.10% -19.64% -4.10% Webuy Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lavoro beats Webuy Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Webuy Global

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The company sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle daily essential items, e-vouchers, miscellaneous daily needs products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. Webuy Global Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

