Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $24.36 on Monday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.33. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 417.88% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 million. Bicycle Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $62,730.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,555 shares of company stock valued at $89,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 176.1% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,942,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,433 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,585,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,168,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,577,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,536,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after acquiring an additional 536,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

