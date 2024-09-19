LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Upgrades Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) to Buy

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $224.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. Compass Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.34.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 31,433 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $80,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $41,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

