Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Docebo in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.58.

Docebo stock opened at $43.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $56.41.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Docebo had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $53.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Docebo will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Path Partners LP raised its position in shares of Docebo by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 686,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,511,000 after acquiring an additional 289,524 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 36.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 446,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 120,396 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,129,000 after buying an additional 119,434 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Docebo by 327.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 107,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Docebo by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 94,414 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

