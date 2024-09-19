Ontrak Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, September 23rd (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Monday, September 23rd. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, September 20th.

Ontrak Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Ontrak stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.21. 892,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,755. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ontrak has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. The company has a market cap of $9.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.58.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 238.43% and a negative net margin of 222.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ontrak will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ontrak stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,886,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 10.47% of Ontrak at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

Featured Stories

