Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Drops By 7.4%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $9.81.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
