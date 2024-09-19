Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Drops By 7.4%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

