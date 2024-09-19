Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Sells C$75,114.00 in Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.19, for a total transaction of C$75,114.00.

Toromont Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at C$128.30 on Thursday. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$100.81 and a 52-week high of C$135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$123.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$124.37. The firm has a market cap of C$10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C$0.11. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion.

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.62%.

TIH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank set a C$136.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$137.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$137.13.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Articles

