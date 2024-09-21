Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Lowered to C$53.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.38.

Get Parkland alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Parkland

Parkland Stock Performance

Parkland has a 1 year low of C$34.50 and a 1 year high of C$47.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.26. The stock has a market cap of C$6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.06. Parkland had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of C$7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.92 billion.

Parkland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parkland

In related news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.52 per share, with a total value of C$36,520.00. Insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.