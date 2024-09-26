GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.450-0.470 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $742.0 million-$744.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.6 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GitLab from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.05.

GTLB stock opened at $51.65 on Thursday. GitLab has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.56.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. The business had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $75,662.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,448 shares in the company, valued at $3,825,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $75,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,825,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $60,884.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,052.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,725 shares of company stock worth $6,675,734 over the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

