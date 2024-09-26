Origin Enterprises plc (OGN) to Issue Dividend of €0.14 on February 14th

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Origin Enterprises Stock Performance

OGN stock opened at GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Thursday. Origin Enterprises has a 1-year low of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.60 ($0.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.70. The firm has a market cap of £3.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a report on Tuesday.

Origin Enterprises Company Profile

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

