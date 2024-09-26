Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Northland Power Stock Up 0.4 %

TSE:NPI opened at C$22.85 on Thursday. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$19.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$528.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$526.10 million. Northland Power had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 3.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.2408719 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Northland Power

About Northland Power

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.