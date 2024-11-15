StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Qualtrics International (BATS:XM)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XMFree Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

Shares of XM opened at $18.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to design and manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.