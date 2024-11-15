StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

TRT opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.77 million, a P/E ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $7.88.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.81% of Trio-Tech International worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

