StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
TRT opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.77 million, a P/E ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $7.88.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter.
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
