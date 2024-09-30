Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Short Interest Up 23.7% in September

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the August 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Compass Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.86. 184,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.88. Compass Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

