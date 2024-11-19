Sangoma Technologies Co. (TSE:STC) Senior Officer Nenad Corbic Sells 1,200 Shares

Sangoma Technologies Co. (TSE:STC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nenad Corbic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$10,560.00.
Sangoma Technologies Price Performance
TSE STC traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$8.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,807. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of C$3.35 and a 12-month high of C$9.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$295.15 million, a PE ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile
Sangoma Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications in the United States of America and internationally. The company offers communications platforms comprising pure cloud and hybrid unified communications as a service, and on-premises systems; retail and wholesale SIP trunking, as well as fax as a service; Sangoma TeamHub, a unified communications and collaboration platform for business productivity; Sangoma Meet, a multi-party video conferencing platform; and Sangoma CX, a cloud-native contact center suite that enables businesses to manage inbound interactions across multiple channels.
