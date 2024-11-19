ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.46 and last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 8988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
ARC Resources Trading Down 1.2 %
ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. ARC Resources had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $682.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ARC Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.1251 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.12. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.
ARC Resources Company Profile
ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
