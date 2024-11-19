ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.46 and last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 8988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AETUF

ARC Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. ARC Resources had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $682.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.1251 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.12. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.