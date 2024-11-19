Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 698787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Down 0.5 %

About Carlsberg A/S

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

