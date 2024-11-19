Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 698787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
Get Our Latest Report on CABGY
Carlsberg A/S Stock Down 0.5 %
About Carlsberg A/S
Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carlsberg A/S
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- What is a support level?
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.