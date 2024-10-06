John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.352 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.
John Wiley & Sons has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. John Wiley & Sons has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.86. John Wiley & Sons has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.00.
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
