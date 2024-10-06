First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This is a positive change from First Farmers and Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
First Farmers and Merchants Stock Performance
First Farmers and Merchants stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. First Farmers and Merchants has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16.
About First Farmers and Merchants
