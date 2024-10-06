Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CFO Sells 978 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Davis sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $10,621.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,644.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

SNCY stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $528.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.54. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $17.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.59 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 1,660.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNCY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Stories

