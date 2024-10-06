Laurent R. Moll Sells 3,801 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) COO Laurent R. Moll sold 3,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $27,291.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 490,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,989.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arteris Stock Performance

Shares of Arteris stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.11. Arteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.37% and a negative return on equity of 274.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIP. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Institutional Trading of Arteris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIP. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arteris by 25.2% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 711,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 28.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 117,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the second quarter valued at about $580,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the second quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Arteris by 2,182.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Articles

