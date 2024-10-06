Peter Goguen Sells 940 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) COO Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $16,186.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,455.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Xometry Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $17.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $857.33 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $38.74.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $132.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.65 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XMTR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Xometry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter worth about $646,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth about $21,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xometry by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,800,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,471,000 after acquiring an additional 26,718 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Xometry by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

